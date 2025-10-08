Minnesota ratepayers likely will feel the consequences of canceled power transmission grants

Minnesota officials and energy industry professionals are warning that the Trump administration’s recent funding cuts to state transmission line projects will likely result in ratepayers picking up the tab.
Last week, President Trump’s Energy Department rescinded $7.5 billion in grants for U.S. energy projects, including more than half a billion dollars going to Minnesota. In a statement, the agency said the “awards terminated failed to meet the standards required to justify continued taxpayer investment and would have led to less reliable, more expensive energy.”
Just two years prior, President Biden’s Energy Department celebrated those same projects, saying they would “ensure America’s power grid can provide reliable, affordable power.”
The shifting messages — in some cases, claiming the exact opposite outcomes — is baffling state officials and energy industry professionals, as projects once hailed as a benefit to the American people are now being targeted by the same agencies as a waste of taxpayer money.
Industry representatives said the canceled grants, which White House Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought described as “Green New Scam funding,” is making it difficult for developers and utilities to follow through on approved projects, many of which are under construction.
“Businesses like certainty, and all these changes at the 11th hour are very difficult. And the bottom line is that the average citizen — you and I — are going to pay for this,” said Beth Soholt, executive director of the Clean Grid Alliance, a trade association representing clean energy developers.
That’s because Minnesota’s transmission projects, which are part of a larger initiative to add transmission lines across seven Midwestern states, will have to be built anyway, Soholt said. The canceled grants include a $464 million grant awarded to the Minnesota Department of Commerce and a $50 million grant awarded to Duluth-based Minnesota Power.
“Hundreds, if not thousands, of working men and women’s jobs are on hold, if not canceled, and that in itself was transmission money that Minnesota ratepayers would have benefited from,” said state Sen. Nick Frentz, a Democrat representing Mankato who chairs the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee. “We’re gonna have to build that transmission some other way, right? Who do you think’s gonna pay for it? The ratepayers in those utility districts.”