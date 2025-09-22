Bucking its deregulation agenda, EPA says polluters must pay for PFAS cleanup

Two of the oldest and most toxic PFAS chemicals will remain in a federal cleanup law, keeping the onus for the industrial pollution on the companies that created it, the Environmental Protection Agency has decided.
Since he was sworn in at the end of January, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has pushed to shrink the size of the agency and said the agency should have an active role in supporting automakers, AI developers and other industries. Traditionally, the EPA has defined its mission as protecting human health and the environment.
But in a statement about the PFAS decision last week, Zeldin said he had “heard loud and clear from the American people, from Congress, and from local municipalities about this particular issue.”
The move means companies that have previously made or used the chemicals, like Maplewood-based 3M, will face liability in federally led efforts to remove them from the environment. Already, widespread PFAS contamination has been expensive for 3M: The company settled for $850 million with the state of Minnesota in 2018 over widespread pollution in the eastern Twin Cities metro, and last year struck a $12.5 billion settlement with cities and towns across the country who have to filter PFAS out of their drinking water.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of industrial chemicals that are used to snuff out fuel fires, etch computer chips and make products nonstick or water and grease-resistant. They were pioneered by 3M and DuPont in the last century but have built up in humans’ bodies and spread through the environment because they do not degrade naturally.
The company said it still intends to stop manufacturing all forms of PFAS by the end of this year. “3M has made multibillion-dollar investments in state-of-the-art treatment technologies at its manufacturing sites that will continue to remediate PFAS in the environment after our manufacturing exit,” 3M said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
The EPA’s announcement is “really important for holding polluters accountable,” said Melanie Benesh of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.
The two original PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, haven’t been in commercial use in the United States for roughly a quarter-century. Still, they are found regularly in the environment. Together, they have been linked with reduced vaccine response in children, lower birth weights, liver damage and kidney and testicular cancers, according to EPA’s health assessments.