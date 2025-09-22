Bucking its deregulation agenda, EPA says polluters must pay for PFAS cleanup

The move means companies that have previously made or used the chemicals, like Maplewood-based 3M, will face liability in federally led efforts to remove them from the environment. Already, widespread PFAS contamination has been expensive for 3M: The company settled for $850 million with the state of Minnesota in 2018 over widespread pollution in the eastern Twin Cities metro, and last year struck a $12.5 billion settlement with cities and towns across the country who have to filter PFAS out of their drinking water.