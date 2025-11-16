Recent wolf sightings in Ely rekindle debate over the Endangered Species Act

Some Ely residents aren’t too thrilled about their newest neighbors.
The rural city in northern Minnesota — located just outside the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — has become a regular hangout for several gray wolves that have appeared in town at least three times this month alone.
“This wolf has been seen daily in Ely for nearly a month and a half now,” one resident said in a post Monday on Wolf.Report, a social media site dedicated to sharing close encounters with the iconic Minnesota predator.
The day before, Ely police posted a video of two wolves running down a city street and passing through people’s yards. Another post from The Ely Echo shows a wolf walking just outside the local public school.
Residents first reported seeing the wolves in April.
It’s not unheard of for wolves to come so close to humans, but it is rare, even in smaller rural cities like Ely, which has a population of roughly 3,200 people and sits on the edge of the state’s only federally protected wilderness area. That has some Ely residents worried the wolves are becoming too comfortable around humans, potentially leading to dangerous conflicts with pets or children.
The encounters follow renewed debate over the status of the U.S. gray wolf population and whether it should continue to be listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican who represents northeastern Minnesota’s Eighth District, has called for federal officials to delist the gray wolf so states can better control their wolf population. Stauber told the Minnesota Star Tribune in an August interview he’s personally had run-ins with wolves while hunting and heard similar stories from several of his constituents.