Beloved Minnesota visitors, monarch butterflies could join the list of threatened species

The breeding population in the Midwest is faring better than the overwintering population in Mexico. No one knows the exact reasons, but certain gardening practices and climate events in the southern U.S. may be factors in the overwintering population’s predicament, Snell-Rood said. For example, some gardeners plant tropical milkweed which stays green into the winter, triggering monarchs migrating south to stop moving and start reproducing. This also tends to increase disease spread in those butterflies.