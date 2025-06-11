Beloved Minnesota visitors, monarch butterflies could join the list of threatened species

Thousands of monarch butterflies are making their annual arrival in Minnesota — one of the final destinations on the insects’ migration from Mexico.
Fewer of the beloved butterflies are showing up in the Midwest compared to two decades ago. But the region has seen less of a drop compared with an 80% decrease nationally, a phenomenon blamed on habitat loss, widespread pesticide use and climate change.
That decline prompted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Joe Biden last year to recommend listing the butterfly as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. Whether that listing moves forward remains uncertain, now that President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed changes to the act and cut the agency’s workforce.
Those passionate about monarchs aren’t counting on federal support to save the insects. They say Minnesotans can help monarchs in two vital ways: planting milkweed and reducing pesticide use.
“Monarchs are probably the most charismatic insect, and people love them, and people know them,” said Emilie Snell-Rood, professor of ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Minnesota. “And so they are very important flagship species for insect conservation.”
Listing considered crucial to recovery
At the end of the summer, emerging monarchs from Minnesota fly to Mexico and overwinter there. In spring, it takes one to two generations of monarchs to migrate to Minnesota, where additional generations are born.
The breeding population in the Midwest is faring better than the overwintering population in Mexico. No one knows the exact reasons, but certain gardening practices and climate events in the southern U.S. may be factors in the overwintering population’s predicament, Snell-Rood said. For example, some gardeners plant tropical milkweed which stays green into the winter, triggering monarchs migrating south to stop moving and start reproducing. This also tends to increase disease spread in those butterflies.
After their spring migration, monarchs are likely revamping their numbers when they reproduce in the northern states, she explained. This is why summers in Minnesota are key to the resilience of the entire Eastern monarch population.