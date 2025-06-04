Land snorkeling is the latest outdoors trend. So what exactly is it?

Let’s start with what land snorkeling isn’t:
It doesn’t involve flippers.
Or masks.
And forget diving.
Land snorkeling, according to its ethos, could be watching an army of ants re-engineer a driveway crack; noticing the perfect spheres of dew clinging to field grass; or studying the shape of water dancing over a river rock.
It’s studying your surroundings on land with a narrowed perspective, the way you would if you were floating on a snorkeling expedition.
Montana artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman created the term in the early 1990s after hiking outside the desert town of Sedona, Ariz. The two were struck by how the colors of the red sands complemented the greens of the succulents.
That’s when Guzman’s diving background bubbled up.