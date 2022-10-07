The football game between Eden Prairie and Shakopee scheduled for Friday night at Shakopee has been postponed to Saturday.
Eden Prairie police tweeted Friday afternoon that Eden Prairie High School had been locked down because of a possible threat to a student.
The game Saturday will begin at noon. Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be honored Saturday.
