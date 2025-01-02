DULUTH – St. Cloud’s city administrator will soon join Duluth city staff in the same role.
Duluth’s new city administrator comes from same role in St. Cloud
Matt Staehling replaces Dave Montgomery, who served in an interim capacity for Mayor Roger Reinert’s first year.
Matt Staehling is expected to replace Dave Montgomery, who has served on an interim basis under Mayor Roger Reinert during his first year.
Staehling, 56, has held the role in St. Cloud since 2016, where he also served as city attorney.
In a news release, Reinert cited Staehling’s nearly three decades of local government experience and his time working in a regional center similar to Duluth.
“His dedication to public service and broad municipal experience will add weight and strength to his advocacy for the City of Duluth organization and our employees, as well as our residents, businesses, and visitors,” Reinert said.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, retiring after 20 years as its leader, called Staehling “a valuable partner,” in the release.
“I’ve promoted him twice,” Kleis said. “I think he’ll benefit from and grow from the move to Duluth.”
Staehling is a veteran, having served in the Minnesota Army National Guard as chief of military justice, among other roles.
Montgomery, who led the search committee for his replacement, returned to the city this year after retiring in 2018, having worked under mayors Don Ness and Emily Larson.
Staehling’s appointment must be approved by the City Council.
Matt Staehling replaces Dave Montgomery, who served in an interim capacity for Mayor Roger Reinert’s first year.