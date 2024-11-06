Duluth chamber makes historic choice to lead board

Enemuoh, a nurse practitioner who holds a doctor of nursing degree, is the owner, president and licensed director of Lifestone Health Care, an assisted living home in Proctor, Minn., a facility that unusually managed to avoid the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. She also manages a real estate firm, and has lived in Duluth for two decades, moving from Madison, Wis., along with her husband, a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She has been on the chamber board since 2019.