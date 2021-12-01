Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Is there a surer sign of winter than the boys' hockey season starting in Minnesota? High school writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen tell us what to expect in the weeks ahead.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
1983 AL Cy Young Award winner LaMarr Hoyt dies at 66
LaMarr Hoyt, who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66.
Gophers
Every Gophers starting offensive lineman wins Big Ten honors
Led by first-team selections Blaise Andries and Daniel Faalele, all five starters on Minnesota's offensive line received all-conference honors.
High Schools
Dropping the puck on boys' hockey: Previews and predictions
Is there a surer sign of winter than the boys' hockey season starting in Minnesota? High school writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen tell us what to expect in the weeks ahead.
Nation
Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?
Three of the teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan were being remembered Wednesday for their commitment to athletics, art and family.
Twins
Watch Buxton's press conference on his new $100 million contract
Byron Buxton and the Twins held a press conference to officially announce his new seven-year, $100 million contract. Tap here to watch it.