Dessa does the Minneapolis lake walk when she’s not on stage

A: I have really fun memories of being outside when I was a kid. My parents forced me to go outside in the winter. As we know, it’s not my favorite [season], but when I was out there, the secret joy of being a kid and snow-forting with my brother and building this tiny cove, this little mammal den, that we could both inhabit. And when you start to dig enough that the walls of your fort become sufficiently thin, so as to allow the light in and you get that blue glow from the outside world. It’s a pretty magical part of being a kid in Minnesota.