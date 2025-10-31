Dessa does the Minneapolis lake walk when she’s not on stage

On stage with the Minnesota Orchestra, Dessa headlines the show. But when she comes home, she blends in with the masses circling the Chain of Lakes.
“‘Lake walk’ is a regional compound noun,” she said. “I don’t think you could ask someone in Washington, D.C.. ‘Do you wanna go on the lake walk’ because that doesn’t make any sense. But I think you can ask that of anyone in the Twin Cities and they would know what you mean.”
The hip-hop singer grew up in south Minneapolis. Dessa said she’s always loved all the green spaces the city has to offer like the Mississippi waterfront and tree-lined boulevards that create shady canopies above zipping cars. Though she’s not a fan of winter, she’ll still bundle up to walk across the cities’ frozen lakes as she takes in the “aesthetic” of fresh snow. Dessa splits her time between Minneapolis and New York City and has worked with musicians from the Doomtree collective to Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Her next show is with the Minnesota Orchestra on Nov. 7.
In this edition of “How I Get Outside,” we asked Dessa, 44, more about her affinity for experiencing the outdoors in her hometown. Her responses have been edited for clarity and length:
Q: Do you have a favorite lake?
A: I know that Lake of the Isles is 2.8 miles around and Lake Bde Maka Ska is 3.2 miles so I choose my lakes based on the appropriate calibration of my degree of ambition on that given day. I also grew up next to Lake Nokomis and I think that’s a particularly pretty walk.
Q: What have you learned about yourself on your walk?
A: I don’t take a lot of inspiration from nature. Most of my time is spent thinking more about human dynamics than it is about natural dynamics and the non-human world.