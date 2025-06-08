Author Kao Kalia Yang once fished to help feed her family. Now she shares the pastime with her children.

It started storming and then there was a blue spot, and my sister says, we have to go to the blue spot because the blue spot, we thought, would be like the eye of a storm or something. We were wrong — the blue spot was where the storm was the worst. And this is a huge lake and I can’t swim. I love water, but like so many Hmong refugee children of my generation, swimming was way beyond my means. And so I thought about my death and I thought, let it not be here.