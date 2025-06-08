Author Kao Kalia Yang once fished to help feed her family. Now she shares the pastime with her children.

Kao Kalia Yang cast her line into the water, hoping to catch bass.
Then she yanked her hook out of the water too soon after a nibble, preventing her from reeling in the prized fish. A missed opportunity because of impatience, she said. Instead, she caught a green sunfish, and released it.
“When we were younger, we used to eat them all the time,” she said. Now she considers them too bony.
Yang, an award-winning Minnesota author who was born in a Thai refugee camp, wrote about how her family relied on fishing years ago in her latest book, “Where Rivers Part.” The book, about her mother’s survival in Laos and the United States, earned her one of three Minnesota Book Awards this year.
More than 35 years after Yang moved to Minnesota, she lives in St. Paul, near a place she grew up fishing, Lake Phalen.
In this month’s edition of “How I Get Outside,” Yang, 44, talks about her passion for angling, a magical trip to Voyageurs National Park and why she wishes she could ski. Her responses have been edited for lengthy and clarity and:
Q: Why is fishing your favorite outdoor activity?
A: I love the anticipation. When I was young, I came here as a refugee kid at the age of 6. Fishing, I thought, was a way to procure food. I could catch a little sunny and my mom and dad would say, “That’s dinner,” and partly they’re saying that because you’re young and you believe them. You think, “I’m contributing to the family.”