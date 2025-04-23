Star Tribune artist of the year Kao Kalia Yang wins a record three Minnesota Book Awards

She’s the first person ever to win a trio of prizes at one MBA ceremony, recognition for a busy year in which Yang published four books (plus a late-in-the-year e-book) and was chosen as the Minnesota Star Tribune’s artist of the year. The 2025 awards Yang won were for “Where Rivers Part,” a book about her mother’s story of survival in Laos and the U.S., in the memoir category; autobiographical “The Rock in My Throat” in children’s literature; and “The Diamond Explorer,” in which a Hmong American boy explores his heritage, in middle grade literature.