Jeremy Messersmith finds music in the rhythm of hikes

Walking along the Superior Hiking Trail, a journal and a ukulele in his pack, Jeremy Messersmith finds inspiration.
It’s the tall waterfalls that make one feel small, the panoramic views of Lake Superior and the trail itself that rises and falls and winds through the woods.
Messersmith, the Twin Cities musician behind the songs “A Girl, a Boy and a Graveyard” and “Ghost,” lets his mind drift on walks and hikes, tuning into the sounds around him.
Take his song about letting go of stress: “666.″ Its lyrics were inspired by a hike along the North Shore: “If the rigors of modern life have / left you stressed / take a long, slow breath and practice / mindfulness” and “If there’s any tension let it go / feel it from your head down to your toes.”
The words start flowing when his body is moving, he said.
“You know your body has a kind of rhythm when it walks, there’s a tempo,” Messersmith said. “I don’t really think seriously about songwriting, but then that’s usually the best way to get in the songwriting flow is to walk — to just get lost somewhere and wander and move your body.”
We asked Messersmith, 45, more about how the outdoors and hiking inspires his songwriting. His responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Q: What’s your favorite outdoor activity? Why?