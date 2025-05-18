Jeremy Messersmith finds music in the rhythm of hikes

A: This is embarrassing. There are several activities I wish I had known how to do. But I’m not a native Minnesotan. I’ve just lived here for a long time. Big things that I feel like I missed out on: I don’t know how to ice skate, and I also don’t know how to ski or snowboard, so any of those winter activities which so many of my friends and neighbors enjoy, I cannot do. I’m somewhat balance-impaired, too, so I’m just like, I’ve gotten this far. I should probably just avoid doing those things.