Denker: Youth basketball is a way of life in the State of Hockey

These kids don’t know it now, but someday, no one knows exactly when, this is all going to end. Most of them won’t play varsity sports for their high school teams. Some will. Even fewer will play college. A tiny, infinitesimal fraction might someday play professionally (even though almost every single third-grader here will tell you he’s going to be an NBA player when he grows up). But even for those who become professional athletes: Someday, it’s all going to end. Most of us don’t get to choose when. We get cut from the team, or we get injured, or we pick another passion. Maybe they get traded. Or their body shuts down. Or it becomes too much mentally.