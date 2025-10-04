A rural holdout is now one of the Twin Cities’ fastest growing suburbs

If northwest Twin Cities suburbs developed like a doughnut, then Dayton, with its farm fields and rural lots, was the hole in the middle as Maple Grove, Champlin and Ramsey grew up around it.
But now, the once sleepy city is drastically transforming — and fast. Dayton has become one of the quickest growing cities in the Twin Cities metro, adding industrial warehouses and hundreds of new homes.
The burst of activity over the past five years, and the traffic that’s come with it, vexes some longtime homeowners and Dayton’s neighboring cities. The city is caught between wanting to preserve its rural character while also meeting the increasing demands of the expanding community.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” City Administrator Zach Doud said, as the long-rural town has doubled to 11,000 residents. “We don’t know who we want to be when we grow up.”
More mature surrounding suburbs are pushing Dayton to help spearhead major roadway changes to smooth travel in this burgeoning area northwest of Minneapolis. Traffic congestion around Dayton has become untenable, according to leaders of neighboring cities, who are renewing calls for a new bridge over the Mississippi River to relieve pressure on Interstate 94 and Highways 101, 169 and 610.
“Dayton is the fastest developing suburb in the Twin Cities,” Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas said. “They have a responsibility to the region to properly set up regional transportation.”
The idea of a river crossing in Dayton has been unpopular with past city leaders and many residents. Doud said city officials now understand a bridge may be inevitable, but Dayton also would need to build a major road cutting south to north through the city, between I-94 and Hwy. 10 — an expensive, long-term endeavor he said the city can’t afford on its own.
“We know it’s going to happen,” Doud said. “But our neighbors are not seeing a lot of push from Dayton, and that’s where the frustration is coming from other communities.”