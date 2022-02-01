On a special edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand looks back at one year and more than 260 episodes of the podcast. He gives a shout-out to listeners and curates some of his favorite interview clips from the last year.

Rand also looks to the future: "As we constantly refine and think about 'Daily Delivery' in new ways, undoubtedly there will be fresh features and wrinkles in the next year," he says. "But at its core, it should remain the same: About 30 minutes, Monday through Friday, talking about the biggest stories in Minnesota sports."

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports