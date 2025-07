The Midway Cub Foods alerted state officials it will be closing to the public Aug. 2. More than 50 employees will be impacted. The Midway neighborhood has been facing challenges in recent years with other retailers exiting the area. in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, July 21, 2025. ] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)