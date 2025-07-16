Retail

Sale that will close one Cub grocery has more than 200 Brainerd-area workers facing layoffs

Miner’s Incorporated plans to buy S&R Quisberg Inc.’s Cub and Supervalu locations in Brainerd, Baxter and Pequot Lakes.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 5:16PM
Miner's Incorporated, the parent company of Super One Foods, announced Tuesday it has reached a tentative deal to acquire S&R Quisberg Inc.'s Cub Foods and Supervalu locations in Brainerd, Baxter and Pequot Lakes.

More than 200 grocery workers will lose their jobs and the city of Baxter will lose its only Cub Foods store under a tentative acquisition deal announced Tuesday.

Miner’s Incorporated, the Hermantown-based parent company of Super One Foods, plans to buy S&R Quisberg Inc.’s Cub and Supervalu locations in Brainerd, Baxter and Pequot Lakes. The Baxter Cub would permanently close in September if the deal goes through.

The Quisberg family, which has operated in the region since 1985, cited retirement as the reason for the sale.

“As a family-owned regional retail grocery company, Miner’s is best positioned to serve our customers and the community,” Chris Quisberg, president of S&R Quisberg, said in a news release. “We also believe that the Miner’s organization is a good fit for our employees.”

Under the deal, the Brainerd Cub and Pequot Lakes Supervalu will be rebranded as Super One Foods. Miner’s said those stores will also undergo remodels and pricing changes.

About 235 impacted Quisberg employees will be able to interview for jobs at Super One Foods, the release said.

The sale is expected to close in September, bringing Miner’s total footprint to 33 grocery stores and 11 liquor stores across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. CEO Patrick Miner said in the release that the deal will strengthen the company’s foothold in northern Minnesota.

“The changes will take the great foundation and success that the Quisbergs and their team created and build upon that to enhance customer offerings and meet new customer needs,” he said.

Brooks Johnson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Carson Hartzog

Retail reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter covering Target, Best Buy and the various malls.

