Chaska commercial bakery Apple Valley Foods closing, laying off 95

The company supplies pies to grocery stores and other commercial customers.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 10:24PM
.
A Chaska commercial bakery, Apple Valley Foods, is closing and laying off 95 employees. (YinYang/Getty Images)

Apple Valley Foods is closing its commercial pie bakery in Chaska, laying off 95 workers.

The company, which supplies fresh and frozen pies and crusts to grocery stores and other retailers, will close the manufacturing plant July 11, according to a notice filed with the state Tuesday.

Apple Valley did not provide the state a reason for the closure and did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Chaska is the headquarters of Apple Valley Foods US, an offshoot of Canada-based Apple Valley Foods.

Apple Valley Foods is itself a subsidiary of Indiana-based commercial baking company Harlan Foods. The family-owned firm operates half a dozen food manufacturing plants around the country.

Apple Valley has another commercial bakery in Austin, Minn., which is hiring for several roles.

