Cryptocurrency ATMs in gas stations, grocery stores are magnets for fraud

Last year, Mellissa McKie wired Isanti County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Leatham as much money as she could get her hands on in a day.
She thought paying $2,000 through cryptocurrency kiosks, in a gas station and at a currency exchange, would satisfy two arrest warrants issued for failing to appear in court as a juror in a federal murder trial, sparing her a three-week stint in jail.
But it turned out there was no case against her. No warrant. No Sgt. Leatham. It was all a scam, designed to play on her own fears and emotions to coerce her into depositing thousands of dollars into a cryptocurrency ATM — money she would never see again.
The crypto ATM is fast becoming the hottest tech tool in elaborate fraud schemes that many local police departments are unequipped to solve. The machines resemble traditional ATMs, but instead of dispensing cash, most only allow users to put cash in for the purpose of buying cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, on an exchange.
The machines, often placed in gas stations, liquor stores and supermarkets, allow fraudsters to convince people like McKie to deposit cash into internet-based cryptocurrency accounts outside traditional banks, making the money nearly impossible to trace or recover.
Desperate to stop eye-watering financial losses, which topped $200 million last year nationwide, state and local officials have taken steps to regulate or even ban the cryptocurrency kiosks themselves to stem the tide of financial fraud.
The Minnesota Legislature adopted new requirements for the machines last year. Brooklyn Park, Forest Lake, St. Paul and Stillwater are all among cities where patterns of fraud are prompting leaders to consider regulating cryptocurrency kiosks at the local level.
Stillwater banned the machines in April, drawing a lawsuit from industry leader Bitcoin Depot, which claims to be the nation’s biggest cryptocurrency machine operator. The Atlanta-based company has more than 8,500 machines spread across in the U.S.