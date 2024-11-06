Crime aboard Metro Transit buses and trains increased during the summer months into September, but crime has declined overall so far this year and is below 2023 levels.
Crime on Metro Transit buses and trains increased during the summer, but has decreased this year from 2023
The top crime on public transit: people smoking. Overall, crimes reported on buses and light rail have declined over this year and compared to 2023.
In the third quarter that ended Sept. 30, crime increased 6.7%when compared with the same period last year, according to a presentation prepared for a Metropolitan Council committee meeting Wednesday evening. The top crime: People smoking on public transit.
Smoking is usually among the top complaints of passengers using Metro Transit. Some 831citations for smoking were issued by Metro Transit police the first three quarters of this year, versus 161 in 2023.
The 5,556 crimes reported in the first three quarters of this year is an 8.4% decrease when compared with the 6,066 crimes reported during the same period in 2023.
The top seven serious crimes designated by the FBI, which include homicides, sex offenses and assaults, increased slightly in the third quarter from 287 offenses to 298.
Police department staffing continues to be a challenge for Metro Transit. While there’s money in the budget for 171officers, the department currently employs only 108 full-time officers.
Likewise, a program deploying community service officers — police officers studying law enforcement — has funds set aside for 70 officers this year, but only 15 are currently on board. These officers are intended to help full-time police, and provide an added safety presence on public transit.
Metro Transit crafted a Safety and Security Plan in 2022 as it faced a budding crisis of crime on public transportation, and declining ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of that focus involves hiring Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents who check fares and provide a uniformed presence on transit. Metro Transit has hired 13 people to fill 22 slotsin the third quarter. An additional 25 TRIP agents were hired from an outside security firm to bolster their ranks.
As a result, the number of fare inspections surged during the third quarter to 133,866, up from 56,149 checks the same period last year.
Officials from Metro Transit will provide more context about the numbers at a Met Council committee meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul. The regional planning body operates Metro Transit.
