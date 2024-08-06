Twin Cities

Metro Transit crime down in second quarter

But officials say there’s still more work to be done to attract more riders.

By Janet Moore

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 4:13PM
Crime aboard the Green and Blue light rail lines and Metro Transit buses was down 17.5% during the second quarter of this year. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune)

Metro Transit said Tuesday crime aboard buses and light-rail trains declined 17.5% last spring, two years after the agency implemented a safety and security plan throughout the Twin Cities’ public transportation system.

Overall crime on transit during the first half of the year is down 14%, as ridership has increased 9%, Metro Transit said in a news release.

“There has been a sustained and deliberate effort to make our system safer and more welcoming to riders and frontline transit workers,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras, in a statement. “We hear clearly that there is more work to be done but are encouraged by the progress we’re making.”

The Metropolitan Council, which oversees Metro Transit, adopted a Safety and Security Action Plan in June 2022, to combat crime and improve conditions throughout the transit system.

The plan deployed Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents on the Green and Blue light rail lines to help customers and monitor whether people are paying fares. Metro Transit says it plans to add TRIP agents to the system by the end of September.

In addition, Metro Transit hired more staff to clean buses, trains and stations, and trained bus drivers and rail operators on de-escalation and crisis intervention tactics. The agency has also contracted with 10 community organizations to help passengers facing substance abuse issues, homelessness and mental illness — over the past year, the agencies have connected with about 6,700 individuals, and made 3,800 referrals.

Police say they are also addressing illegal behavior aboard public transit, including drug and alcohol use. Between April and June, police documented 397 instances of smoking, drug, and alcohol-related offenses, a 50% increase compared to the same time last year.

“Let me be clear: Illegal acts and behaviors that violate our code of conduct will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to hold people accountable for their actions,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III said.

This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.

Janet Moore

Reporter

Transportation reporter Janet Moore covers trains, planes, automobiles, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Moore has been with the Star Tribune for 21 years, previously covering business news, including the retail, medical device and commercial real estate industries. 

See More
