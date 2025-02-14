Counterpoint: The truth about the ‘truth about the tragic actions of Derek Chauvin’

Liz’s book “They’re Lying,” and her follow-up documentary “The Fall of Minneapolis,” showed that the MPD did train officers to use a knee-on-neck restraint, including as part of the maximal restraint technique (MRT) process. We provided numerous pictures of this training to the court, and more importantly, we provided sworn declarations from 34 MPD officers stating that the MPD trained officers to use knee-on-neck restraints, including as part of the MRT process. Of those, 14 officers declared that Blackwell committed perjury. Nevertheless, Blackwell sued for defamation.