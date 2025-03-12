Counterpoint: I’ve been in leadership roles, elected and otherwise. Here are my observations about Minneapolis.

We are living in disturbing and dispiriting political times, especially related to the early extreme actions of the Trump administration. There is a far left as well as far right side of the extremism coin, as we see clearly in Minneapolis politics. Vigorous, respectful debate to resolve contentious matters is essential. But time after time, a radical overlay to the political discourse in our city makes arriving at a consensus to move forward impossible. Whether it is virulent anti-police sentiment, hyperaggressive defense of unsafe encampments, undermining business success based on contempt for a capitalist economy, or disgust for the vast majority of resident who rely on their cars, a small number of people holding these and other extreme views drive debate to stalemate — with Mayor Frey on one side and the council majority the other — far too often. Why? Because the council majority does not take their input into account measured against what the rest of us think. Too often they just accept it as an article of faith.