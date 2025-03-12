Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Counterpoint: I’ve been in leadership roles, elected and otherwise. Here are my observations about Minneapolis.
Some in the city want to govern from extremes. The city will be stuck until they stop, or are stopped.
Star Tribune Opinion in recent days has featured several commentaries focused on Minneapolis policy and political topics (“Minneapolis doesn’t have a strong mayor, it has strong donors,” March 7; “Frey’s manufactured consent: How the city failed George Floyd Square,” March 5, and “Counterpoint: Public safety failures in Minneapolis now belong to the (strong) mayor,” March 3). Their timing and content being influenced by the pending election for mayor and City Council, each with a distinct anti-Mayor-Jacob-Frey, pro-current-City-Council-majority tilt. [Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: The George Floyd Square article also resulted in a response, “Counterpoint: Four and a half years of authentic community engagement at George Floyd Square,” March 7.]
I read them from my decadeslong perspective as a former Minneapolis City Council member and department head, and former chief executive of a prominent community nonprofit and influential business association. None of those experiences elevate my opinions over anyone else’s, but they do provide depth and historical context. With that in mind, I have three observations about the Frey/City-Council-majority dynamic.
Almost five years after the murder of George Floyd, public safety remains a defining issue. It is encouraging that after losing ground measured by rising crime statistics in 2024, several categories of serious offenses are down in the first months of this year. Great work, Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette and Police Chief Brian O’Hara, along with the men and women of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), other first responders, and those on the street providing mental health and violence interventions. In other words, the public safety team of the Frey administration.
What has the City Council majority done to help? In fairness, the MPD budget has risen, in large part to fund a council-delayed but much-needed new contract making compensation competitive as a key aspect of rebuilding the department. But measure that against numerous actions that undermine making Minneapolis safer for all, such as cutting police recruiting, wasteful use of state safety aid, limiting expansion of effective ShotSpotter technology, interference with the administration of safety contracts, disrespect shown after the death of officer Jamal Mitchell, to list just a few.
And with a long road to improved safety still ahead, it certainly is not helpful when the council majority is unduly influenced by loud, police-abolition-tinged voices that are wildly out of step with what most city residents want. Which brings me to a second observation.
I know from personal experience serving on the City Council is a challenging responsibility. While most matters are routine and unanimous, deciding high-profile issues prompting disagreement is the test of performance. This City Council majority has failed their governance test on several key topics. Not because Mayor Frey as executive leader did not do his job. Because pressure by vocal minorities have flummoxed them and prevented important decisions from being made.
Last year the Frey administration developed a plan transforming the former Third Precinct building into a democracy center for voting and community-convening. The council majority would not take yes for an answer, meaning the structure remains unused and a potent symbol of city dysfunction for those who do not have our best interests in mind.
More recently the Frey administration presented a balanced and respectful plan to reopen and revitalize George Floyd Square. The council majority rejected that plan, keeping the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S. in a state of indefinite limbo.
On these and other issues — homeless encampments, City-Hall-knows-best business regulations, opaque budget decisions favoring political allies — the City Council majority takes maximalist, ideological positions driven by advocates deepening divisions instead of finding common ground, thereby stymieing progress. Bringing me to my final observation.
We are living in disturbing and dispiriting political times, especially related to the early extreme actions of the Trump administration. There is a far left as well as far right side of the extremism coin, as we see clearly in Minneapolis politics. Vigorous, respectful debate to resolve contentious matters is essential. But time after time, a radical overlay to the political discourse in our city makes arriving at a consensus to move forward impossible. Whether it is virulent anti-police sentiment, hyperaggressive defense of unsafe encampments, undermining business success based on contempt for a capitalist economy, or disgust for the vast majority of resident who rely on their cars, a small number of people holding these and other extreme views drive debate to stalemate — with Mayor Frey on one side and the council majority the other — far too often. Why? Because the council majority does not take their input into account measured against what the rest of us think. Too often they just accept it as an article of faith.
I have written before that no American city was hit harder by the combined impact of COVID and civil unrest. Over the first half of this tumultuous decade, Minneapolis has worked to regain footing. From my perspective, the change in 2021 to an executive-mayor form of government has been an essential element in that effort. To thrive in the last half, we need a council majority performing its role, with the mayor’s office, to resolve challenges in a productive way for all residents. Electing candidates who will take this approach is up to the voters this November.
Steve Cramer, of Minneapolis, is a former: Ward 11 City Council member, executive director of the Minneapolis Community Development Agency, executive director of the Project for Pride in Living, and president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.
