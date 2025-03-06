Counterpoint: Four and a half years of authentic community engagement at George Floyd Square

No, the Black community is not a monolith, nor does it have a singular opinion about the square. In fact, we’ve done everything we can to center Black voices, and they represent a variety of beliefs and needs. If you were to go door-knocking within a three-block radius of the square (like I’ve done many times), you would encounter Black and non-Black residents and business owners with a mixture of feelings and desires for the square, but primarily you would see that the George Floyd Square Vision that we developed captures their sentiments.