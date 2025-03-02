Counterpoint: Public safety failures in Minneapolis now belong to the (strong) mayor

I served as city attorney both before and after the city charter was changed upon the approval of voters to implement our strong-mayor system. I drafted the language contained in the ballot measure, and I defended it in court. I am acutely and uniquely aware of the intent behind the change. The change to a strong-mayor system was put on the ballot in 2021 to address the dynamic of “14 bosses” in City Hall — the mayor and 13 City Council members — by replacing it with a new structure that clearly places the mayor as the chief executive in charge of city operations and its outcomes. Mayor Jacob Frey heralded its passage when he told the Star Tribune, “It will allow us to have a delineation of who is in charge.”