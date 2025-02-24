Brehm: Minneapolis continues to fail on public safety

But we are doing the city no favors by pretending the crime crisis that plagued Minneapolis in the first half of this decade somehow has been resolved by the second. The data is what it is. Yes, Minneapolis has beautiful parks, a terrific restaurant, arts and theater scene, lovely neighborhoods and a first-rate workforce, but if it continues to lag in the most primary of people’s concerns, public safety, the trend of residents and businesses moving elsewhere will continue to keep Minneapolis on a direction of decline.