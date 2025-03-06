Minneapolis doesn’t have a strong mayor, it has strong donors

How do the above facts get spun into a story that the council defunded the police? Easy — all the mayor has to do is artificially inflate the budget (raising your property taxes along the way), then bash those of us on the City Council when we show fiscal discipline by lowering your property taxes while making priority investments in programs that our constituents have asked for. The mayor sets up the attack, and the wealthy donors follow through — unleashing a flood of angry emails expressing outrage at the council. Most of the people who are activated by these super PACs don’t know who’s behind them or what their interests are. In fact, many of them don’t even live in city. These super PACs send a slew of communications that are designed to distract — to make sure your outrage about the government’s failure to address homelessness, safety and crime are directed away from the mayor (the singular executive in control of local government) and toward the City Council. Council members spend a tremendous amount of time in the community, understanding the needs and concerns of their constituents and prioritizing them over the corporations that fund these super PACS. That is why we are enemy No. 1.