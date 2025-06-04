Counterpoint: Articles critical of biofuels leave out important context

There have been several recent articles and opinion pieces published by the Star Tribune critical of biofuels (“Klobuchar wants to extend tax credit for plant-based jet fuel, but environmentalists say the climate could suffer,” StarTribune.com, June 2, and “Your summer driving in the E15 era,” Strib Voices, June 3). While debate is important, these pieces have left out crucial context on the cost-lowering impact of biofuels and the environmental benefits of reducing use of fossil fuels in favor of homegrown energy. The new clean fuel tax credit, which Klobuchar is working to extend, will encourage the adoption of more climate-smart agriculture practices across thousands of acres, using publicly available data to assess the “carbon intensity” of feedstocks. The tax credit encourages continuous improvement, with a higher credit as the carbon intensity is reduced even further.