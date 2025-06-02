Klobuchar wants to extend tax credit for plant-based jet fuel, but environmentalists say the climate could suffer

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar wants to help Midwest corn farmers tap into new lucrative tax credits aimed at making airplane fuel more climate friendly. But some environmentalists worry her proposal could make climate change worse.
The tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, is available for any fuel manufacturer that can show their product is at least 50% less carbon intensive than today’s petroleum-based jet fuel. The credit has mobilized universities and major companies like Cargill to explore a bevy of alternative fuels, including hydrogen gas, ethanol and even recycled cooking oil.
That has presented Minnesota farmers with a unique business opportunity. The state is home to at least 19 ethanol producers, which cranked out 1.4 billion gallons of the corn-based fuel last year, according to the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association.
In April, Klobuchar, a Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kans.) introduced a bill that would extend the SAF credit for another 10 years, while also prohibiting biofuels and other fuel feedstock imported from overseas from qualifying for the subsidy.
The bill is consistent with the bipartisan support among Midwest politicians for ethanol, a crucial market for farmers. Already, roughly 40% of the nation’s corn is grown to make ethanol. The industry has notched major wins in recent decades, including a bill passed by Congress in 2007 that requires a minimum amount of ethanol to be blended into gasoline and other transportation fuels.
“Domestically produced biofuel strengthens our energy independence, supports our farmers and boosts rural economies,” Klobuchar said in a press release, announcing the proposal.
But the legislation also includes a provision that would remove a key component for how the federal government evaluates the environmental benefits and costs of those fuels. Some advocates say that the proposed change could subsidize jet fuels that don’t actually reduce carbon emissions.
“I’m deeply concerned” by the proposal, said Steve Morse, a former deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the executive director of Minnesota Environmental Partnership, a statewide coalition of environmental nonprofits. “It undercuts the integrity of the credit.”