Opinion: Your summer driving in the E15 era

Mere mention of yet another government favor for ethanol and corn-state office holders will line up like UPS planes into Louisville at midnight.
Midwest politicians have been rushing to that line for decades, shamelessly cheering for ethanol while filling the industry’s trough with an unending cornucopia of market-creating mandates, tax breaks, protective import tariffs and outright grants. It’s a result of ethanol producers and corn growers, supported by Big Ag’s bulging political muscle, deploying brigades of lobbyists in the U.S. Congress and every Midwest state capitol.
Forbes’ Robert Rapier writes that an industry so thoroughly reliant on government largesse is not sustainable. Take away taxpayer support, and the ethanol industry goes the way of woolly mammoths.
But the latest bonus is headed for rough landing, with taxpayers to pay more to fuel up their vehicles.
In the current case, Minnesota and other Midwest states sought and got a federal rule waiver to mandate availability of E15 gasoline (blended 15% with ethanol) through summer, something that’s been prohibited due to smog-inducing effects of the higher blend in warm months.
The new E15 mandate comes at a price. Most warm-month fuel is blended with regular gasoline when cold-engine starts aren’t an issue. But E15 requires a more expensive special blend, and refiners must spend up to $15 million to modify each plant to make it.