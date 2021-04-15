As some of you binge-watched show after show in the last year — declaring, "Hey, I think I finished all of Netflix!" — others (hand-raised) fell even further and hopelessly behind the seemingly endless reservoir of offerings available on various channels and streaming platforms.

Case in point: I've just started watching "Ted Lasso." Maybe someday I'll finish the first season of True Detective, which I've started twice, loved, and then lost track of.

But I can earnestly say this: Whenever "Home Team" becomes available on Netflix, I will neither watch it nor feel bad about missing it.

What is it? Ah, glad you asked. Short answer:

It's the heartwarming story of the year Saints coach Sean Payton missed in the NFL while suspended for his role in the "Bountygate" scandal.

Are you kidding? I am not!

This, from earlier in the week, via Peter King:

The plotline begins in 2012, when Payton is suspended for the season by commissioner Roger Goodell for the Saints' bounty scandal, which gives Payton the chance to re-assess his life and put it in some perspective. As part of his new life, Payton becomes the offensive coach for his son Connor's sixth-grade football team, the Warriors, in the Dallas area.

Payton is played by comedic actor Kevin James and it's being produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, so you know it will have the real gritty edge that any movie about a pay-for-injury scheme that helped New Orleans win the Super Bowl in 2009 would have.

Payton, per King, has read the script and after making some suggestions filming is slated to begin this year.

If I was Payton, I might just lay low about the whole thing instead of, you know, green-lighting an entire movie that will naturally call attention to Bountygate — which, as Vikings fans are painfully aware, reached a competitive peak in the NFC title game following the 2009 season when there was a reported $35,000 bounty placed on Vikings QB Brett Favre during a game Minnesota lost in overtime and which Favre was battered high and low.

In any event, I give the movie a pre-emptive zero Skol claps even though I will never watch it.