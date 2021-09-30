Introduction: We have a new entry for injury of the year: Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams fractured his right (pitching) hand and is expected to miss the entire postseason. The culprit? He says that after having a few drinks while celebrating Milwaukee clinching the NL Central title on Sunday, he went home and punched a wall. Kids, that's definitely what not to do.

3:00: That said, the Twins might like to have that problem. Instead, they are playing out the final days of a lost season. Host Michael Rand welcomed Twins beat writer Phil Miller onto the show to talk through what bright spots they saw in 2021 and whether there is any way for a quick turnaround in 2022. Long story short: Probably not, unless Derek Falvey and Thad Levine absolutely nail a few pitching acquisitions in what Miller said is the most important offseason they have had here.

19:00: Local distance runner Carrie Tollefson joins the show to talk about Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon. She has a time goal of somewhere in the 2 hour, 53 minute range — which will be enough to be competitive in this year's race. But more than that, Tollefson just wants to enjoy herself and encourages everyone else to appreciate the day as well.

