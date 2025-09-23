Chilango will close in October and return as Lakeview Kitchen + Bar

Just a month after announcing that founding chef/partner Jorge Guzman was leaving the restaurant, Chilango’s managing partner Zach Sussman said the Minneapolis restaurant will close in early October and after a “light refresh” will return as Lakeview Kitchen + Bar, a fitting name for the eatery across from Bde Maka Ska.
Lakeview is resetting to a casual vibe with crowd-appealing menu items like Kung Pao cauliflower, grilled cheese and tomato soup bites, walleye bánh mì and more. Executive chef Colin Murray is already in the kitchen and will be stewarding the final days of the Mexican menu before launching his own creations.
The closing date hasn’t been set, but until then the extensive agave spirits are likely to be sold at an enticing discount.
Chilango opened in the spring of 2024 as a “Mex-Tex” restaurant from chef Jorge Guzman, who also opened, and subsequently left, Petite Leon. The chef drew on personal history in his ambition to showcase Mexican cuisine. In its review, the Minnesota Star Tribune praised Guzman’s “keen sense of subverting tradition without undermining it,” along with observations on inconsistency.
In mid-August, Guzman announced he was not only leaving Chilango, but the local restaurant scene.
Sussman said he’s excited about the new era, noting that he and Murray worked together earlier in their careers at Crave. “Chef Murray is such a great fit for us,” he said. “He’s all about the team, the experience, and putting out great food.”
More skyway breakfast sandwiches
EggFlip has been in expansion mode this past year with stands at Market at Malcolm Yards, U.S. Bank Stadium and even the Renaissance Festival. Now the popular stand with the creamy scrambled eggs and milk bread toast will open a second skyway level location, at 330 2nd Av. S., in mid-October.
Chef Flip Koumalasy opened the original EggFlip in the skyway of 601 Marquette Av. S. in the spring of 2024 with a menu centered around those scrambled eggs and all the different ways they can be served and adorned. The stand was an instant success, leading to multiple locations and a second concept, SushiFlip.