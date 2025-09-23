Chilango will close in October and return as Lakeview Kitchen + Bar

With fresh red and white awnings rolled out, there’s suddenly a new ice cream shop in St. Paul. Parkview Ice Cream Shop (898 Raymond Av.) is open Thursday through Sunday evenings in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. The storefront is a dream of owner Andrew McNattin, who grew up in the area and named his scoop shop in honor of the Parkview Cafe, which he used to frequent with his dad as a child. They’re also scooping Bridgeman’s ice cream, which holds plenty of nostalgia for Minnesotans who grew up going to the famed diner and ice cream shops. For now, the storefront is only open as McNattin’s day job allows, but expect hours to be 4 to 8 p.m. Follow Parkview Ice Cream on Instagram for more info, including which flavors are in the case.