Olson's cheers and jeers: Why Steve Simon stands above

Cheers to Secretary of State Steve Simon, whose knowledge, integrity and commitment are a continuing inspiration. During his appearance Tuesday, April 8, before the Senate State and Local Government Committee, he was asked about emerging concerns and offered a strong critique of the proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act that passed the U.S. House on Thursday. The act requires voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship in federal elections. “An idea that on the surface might seem to a lot of folks reasonable in application, in practical common sense ways could be a disaster for our election system if Kansas is an indication,” Simon said. Before a federal court struck down a Kansas law, some 26,000 eligible voters there were unable to access documents needed to vote. The number could be higher in Minnesota. The law would prove especially onerous for women, some 69 million of whom have a different name than the one on their birth certificates, meaning they would have to show a U.S. passport, enhanced ID or citizenship papers. He pointed out that noncitizen voting in Minnesota is rare, citing a University of St. Thomas College of Law study that found only three instances of convictions of noncitizens voting in Minnesota elections between 2015-2024. Simon’s always ready with the data.