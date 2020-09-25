A St. Anthony woman assaulted a journalist with a traffic cone and water bottle during protests in downtown Minneapolis last month, according to charges.

Lauren P. Peterson, 37, was charged this week by the Minneapolis City Attorney’s office with one count of third-degree riot, two counts of fifth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Alpha News videographer Rebecca Brannon captured video of the Aug. 24 encounter, which was shared by the conservative news outlet.

According to charges: Brannon, who was not identified in the criminal complaint, told police she was working as a journalist at a protest downtown when three or more protesters confronted her. The group demanded that she leave and “moved aggressively” toward her. The video captures them repeatedly hurling expletives at her while calling her fascist and racist.

“She started backing up because she was afraid of being attacked from behind,” the charges said. “Several items were thrown at her, including water bottles.”

Peterson allegedly yelled at Brannon, picked up an orange traffic cone and struck her with it. Peterson also used it to push her back.

Brannon’s phone was thrown into a water fountain by another member of the group; she recovered it.

The victim recorded video of the incident, which appeared to show Peterson allegedly striking her with a full water bottle, according to the complaint.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. near the intersection of S. 5th St. and S. 4th Av. Protesters had taken to the streets that evening after Jacob Blake, who is Black, was fatally shot by Kenosha, Wis. police the previous day.

Police received a tip that Peterson was the alleged assailant, and identified her through photos and the journalist’s video.

Peterson was charged via summons, meaning she was not arrested and will be allowed to turn herself into the sheriff’s office at a future date.