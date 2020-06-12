A Minneapolis man sped, ran a red light and caused a fiery crash that killed another driver, according to charges.

Abdullahi A. Mohamed, 22, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation.

David G. Olson, 35, of Coon Rapids, was killed after Mohamed struck his vehicle about 5:20 a.m. Monday. A fire immediately broke out and “completely engulfed” Olson’s car while he was trapped inside, the charges said.

Olson was driving to his job of 13 years as a manufacturing engineer at the Minneapolis division of Chandler Industries, which makes aerospace implements and medical devices, said Matt Stewart, general manager of the local office.

“He’s very much a servant leader,” Stewart said. “He wanted to help everybody. He wanted to make things better. He wanted to provide our customers with the highest quality parts.”

Olson was the sole provider for his wife and their young son and daughter. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

Stewart said Olson was a dedicated husband and father who loved the outdoors.

“His kids were his everything,” Stewart said. “He involved his family in everything he did.”

According to the complaint: Mohamed ran the red light while traveling on Lowry Avenue NE., sped into the intersection with Marshall Street NE. and struck Olson’s vehicle. Both vehicles then struck a car stopped at a red light. That driver received medical care for abdominal pain.

Olson died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found that he died of thermal and inhalation injuries due to the fire.

Witnesses described the events, which were also captured on a traffic camera, to police.

Mohamed fled and was found when police followed a blood trail from his car to the back of a nearby building, the charges said.

Two injured men were found in Mohamed’s car; the charges say they told police they didn’t know who else had been in the vehicle.

Police found more than $3,800 in cash in Mohamed’s car, an open bottle of Hennessy cognac, a marijuana “blunt,” a “tightly-rolled dollar bill commonly used for ‘snorting’ narcotics” and an unlabeled pill bottle with pills inside, according to the complaint.

Mohamed was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody Tuesday evening.

The county attorney’s office plans to seek an aggravated sentence due to “particular cruelty to the victim,” among other reasons.