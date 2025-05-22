Murder charge dropped in Twin Cities cold case tied to Texas man on death row

For 15 years, law enforcement from multiple states have searched in vain for April Pease.
She had transferred to a Bloomington homeless shelter with her son in 2009 when her abusive ex-boyfriend and an accomplice allegedly tracked her down and kidnapped her. Investigators suspect she was then driven to a middle-of-nowhere town in Oklahoma, strangled to death and dismembered. She’s never been seen again.
This week, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office closed one part of the cold case.
It dismissed aiding-and-abetting second-degree murder charges against Kellee Sorensen for her role in Pease’s killing. Local prosecutors say Sorensen was the accomplice of Cedric Marks, a Texas man who is currently on death row for a double homicide in that state.
Marks was charged with Pease’s killing in Hennepin County District Court in 2020, but because his Texas conviction and death sentence has jurisdictional authority, he has never been tried here and his Minnesota case remains open. Sorensen was also charged in connection with Pease’s death in 2020 and found incompetent to stand trial in 2021.
Since being charged, she has aided in the investigation including traveling with Bloomington police and Hennepin County attorneys to Oklahoma to try and find Pease’s remains.
The dismissal of her charges was based on both helping investigators and her mental incompetency. It was signed by Chris Freeman, the head of adult prosecution in the County Attorney’s Office.
For years, the investigation has been driven by Bloomington police officers, most notably detective George Harms, who is still actively trying to find Pease.