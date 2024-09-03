Two women have been charged and remain fugitives Tuesday after one of them speeding in an SUV hit and killed a man on a motorized scooter in north Minneapolis in late July, according to charges.
Charges: 2 sisters on run after one of them driving SUV hit, killed man on scooter in Minneapolis
The SUV was traveling 78-83 mph on the residential street, according to the charges.
Victoria Nevada Yorahee, 25, of Mesa, Ariz., was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on July 29 at the intersection of Fremont and 22nd avenues N. that injured 52-year-old Andre Zedrick Steward, of Minneapolis. He died on Aug. 2.
Also charged Friday was Tianna Renee Yorahee, 18, of Minneapolis. She is charged with a felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
As of late Monday morning, neither sister has been captured. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued.
Investigators used witness accounts and surveillance video to piece together the circumstances of the crash:
Officers arrived and saw the heavily damaged SUV on top of the scooter on Fremont about a half-block south of the intersection. A severely injured Steward was on the pavement nearby. An ambulance took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.
Victoria Yorahee was driving with her sister and an unidentified female as passengers. After the crash, all three got out of the SUV. Victoria Yorahee removed the SUV’s lone license plate from the rear of the vehicle. The two passengers threw several liquor bottles into the bushes. The women fled on foot while witnesses gave chase.
Officers recovered a cellphone and paperwork identifying Victoria Yorahee from inside her SUV.
Data recovered from the SUV revealed that Victoria Yorahee was traveling 78 to 83 miles per hour at the time of impact.
A text conversation found in the cellphone from the day of the crash revealed that Tianna Yorahee told her sister that she wanted to smoke marijuana.
About two weeks later, Steward’s daughter told police that the sisters fled to Las Vegas. The daughter added that Victoria Yorahee was harassing her by phone and social media, bragging that she’ll never get caught and “that she would get pregnant to avoid going to prison,” the charges read.
The daughter gave police contact information for a witness in Las Vegas who had spoken to both sisters. The witness told police last week that he was introduced to the Yorahees because the sisters “wanted help with their situation,” the charges continued.
During a meeting, Victoria Yorahee told the witness that she was driving drunk and hit a man on what she described as a motorcycle. She admitted that she and her sister fled the scene and flew to Las Vegas. The witness said he told Victoria Yorahee to call police, but she refused. That’s when the witness reached out to Steward’s family on social media and told them that he had met with the sisters.
In an online fundraising campaign started to help with memorial expenses, Steward’s family wrote, “Our dad was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of many. He always put others first and was a pillar of strength for our family.
“We want to give him the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”
