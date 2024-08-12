Minneapolis police: Driver hit scooter rider, took SUV’s plate and left victim with fatal injuries

The search continues for the speeding driver who police say hit a man on a scooter after dark in north Minneapolis, left him there with fatal injuries and then ran off with the SUV’s lone license plate.
Police have yet to announce any arrests.
The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. on July 30 at the intersection of N. Fremont and 22nd avenues, according to a police report.
The man on the scooter, identified by family as 52-year-old Andre Zedrick Steward of Minneapolis died on Aug. 2 after being taken by emergency medical responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, police said in a search warrant affidavit filed last week.
The affidavit cleared the way for a Hennepin County District judge to allow police to seize the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder’s airbag system, which holds data about the crash and other potential evidence.
Police also took down the SUV’s vehicle identification number and noted in the affidavit it had an Arizona plate.
As of Monday morning, police have announced no arrests in connection with the crash.
According to the affidavit and a police report:
The SUV was heading south on Fremont over the posted speed limit of 25mph when it struck the scooter as it entered the intersection from eastbound 22nd.
The vehicle’s one or more occupants removed the rear license plate and fled on foot.
Steward was 2 miles from his North Side home at the time of the crash.
Impact from the crash deployed the driver’s airbag, which may contain evidence, the affidavit read.
In an online fundraising campaign started to help with memorial expenses, Steward’s family wrote, “Our dad was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of many. He always put others first and was a pillar of strength for our family.
“We want to give him the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”
