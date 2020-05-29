Airport screening changes

The Transportation Security Administration is allowing passengers to carry one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces. Since this exceeds the usual size for liquids, it will be screened separately. TSA also recommends that fliers put all items, from phones to keys and magazines, into carry-on bags when going through security to avoid using plastic bins. Also, driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards that expired after March 1, 2020, can be used at checkpoints. A new deadline for REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

Kerri Westenberg

The summer of the RV

Demand for travel is slowly creeping up, but travelers remain wary of getting on possibly packed planes, trains or cruise ships. Welcome to what could be the year of the recreational vehicle. With experts predicting that any return to travel will likely start with short, domestic trip, the RV could become the go-to vehicle for travel this summer. Many dealers of RVs across the country have reported an unexpected uptick in sales.

TravelPulse

Virtual trip of the week

Cambodia and its UNESCO World Heritage Site, Angkor Wat, had always seemed so far away — until it entered my living room by way of my computer. Since the Khmer Empire build the structure in the 12th century, it has been a Hindu temple, a Buddhist sanctuary and then nearly lost to lush foliage. It is such an important pilgrimage site that it is depicted on the Cambodian flag. Would-be travelers can experience the temple complex via a 360-degree, interactive tour at virtualangkor.com. The website showcases the complex as it appears today, and also delves into its past with descriptions and artwork depicting its heyday.

K.W.

Long-term rentals are up

Like a newly reopened barbershop, vacation properties are seeing a surge of bookings, especially now that states are loosening health and safety restrictions. A typical summer vacation may take the family away for a week or two. This year, with many offices closed and summer camps canceled, some of those travelers still in an economic position to do so are relocating for longer. Twiddy and Co., which manages 1,100 vacation homes on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, said it was seeing an “unprecedented” number of long-term bookings. In Maine, a “steady unraveling” of reservations at the beginning of the pandemic left every rental home in Scott Dobos’ portfolio unoccupied through the end of May. But for Dobos, director of rental operations for Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, there was a “swift and noticeable” shift to inquiries for one- to six-month rentals, he said.

New York Times