Champlin Park didn’t need luck to post a 24-22 upset victory at No. 4 seed East Ridge (5-4). The Rebels turned to the classic football playoff game formula, churning out an unofficial 319 rushing yards on 42 carries.
Champlin Park edges East Ridge in Class 6A high school football playoff opener
The No. 5 seed Rebels (4-5) advances to the second round Nov. 1 to play Friday at No. 1 seed Lakeville North.
The No. 5 seed Rebels (4-5) won Friday’s first round Class 6A football playoff game and now advance to play Friday at No. 1 seed Lakeville North.
Well, maybe a little luck didn’t hurt.
After all, the Rebels had been star-crossed losers of late, dropping three of its last four games — all by a touchdown or less — due to safeties or turnovers getting returned for touchdowns.
Champlin Park football coach Nick Keenan isn’t sure whether his message before Friday’s game at East Ridge helped, but he shared them after his team’s surprising victory.
“I said, ‘To be great, you don’t need to be special. You need to be what most people aren’t — consistent, determined and willing to work,’” Keenan said.
Champlin Park owned the first 23 minutes of the first half. Senior quarterback Preston Thielke bolted for a 77-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening play. But less dramatic plays spoke to the Rebels’ sudden favor with the football gods.
Jeremiah Schaefer’s apparent touchdown catch was nullified by a penalty. One play later, however, Schaefer’s recovery of a teammate’s fumble prolonged Champlin Park’s drive. A few plays later, Schaefer caught a touchdown that stood.
Trailing 14-0 as the clock ran down toward halftime, East Ridge produced a touchdown. Junior quarterback Cedric Tomes found Charles Green for a 13-yard score with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Thielke opened the third quarter intent on recapturing the magic of his first carry. The effort ended with a fumble. His defense picked up the slack and turned the Raptors over on downs. Thielke showed his appreciation by connecting with Michael Bruggers for a 2-yard score and a two-touchdown lead (21-7) in the third quarter.
The Raptors maintained their flight path. Tomes ran a 4-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion run made the score 21-15.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsFootball predictions: Lakeville South ready to avenge previous loss to Wayzata in playoff rematch
High SchoolsThe Minnesota Top 20, postseason edition: Now comes the real test for state's best football teams
Even Swanstrom booted a 31-yard field goal for a lead of nine with 1:50 remaining. Then, as luck would have it, East Ridge’s all-world kicker Luke Ryerse got another chance to break the Rebels’ hearts. But he missed a 56-yard field goal try — wide and to the right — as time expired.
“He’s one of the greatest human beings to have ever been in our program,” East Ridge coach Dan Fritze said of Ryerse. “I feel for him. He struck that ball as well as I’ve ever seen. It just ended up going a few feet to the right.”
Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section and state playoffs
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota on Oct. 25, 2024.