Friday night was exactly what the Lakeville South football players hoped for. Coach Ben Burk, too, but for a different reason.
Lakeville South high school football advances in Class 6A playoffs with 41-21 win over Wayzata
Connor Cade runs for three touchdowns and more than 150 yards rushing for Lakeville South, which finished with six touchdowns overall.
After a sluggish start to the season, which began with a close loss at Wayzata, the Cougars, to a man, were hoping to get another shot at the Trojans in the Class 6A playoffs.
They got their wish, and they didn’t waste it, using big plays and long runs to cruise past Wayzata, 41-21, at Lakeville South High School.
“The players were talking a lot about wanting another shot at Wayzata,” Burk said. “We just kept telling them they might get their chance. We just needed to keep the focus on one game at a time and just keep improving.”
The way Lakeville South’s season began — losing three of their first four games — Burk and his staff were pointed in their directives. Keep working hard, they said. Keep getting better.
The Cougars listened, finishing the regular season with four straight victories.
They also drew Wayzata in the first round, the matchup they desired.
Wayzata drew first blood Friday, taking a 7-0 lead before the game was two minutes old on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Berkland to Tony Ley.
That was as good as it would get for the Trojans.
Lakeville South got its Power-T offense cranked up and used a series of big plays to take control of the game. The Cougars scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, all on runs of 50 yards or longer, which included two by Connor Cade and one by Bo Bokman to take a 21-14 lead at halftime.
The Cougars iced the game in the third quarter with two scores, highlighted by a fourth-and-long touchdown run, this time by running back Jonah Shine.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsFootball: Blaine wins with last-second field goal; Rochester Mayo defeats Centennial with final minute TD
High SchoolsFootball predictions: Lakeville South ready to avenge previous loss to Wayzata in playoff rematch
High SchoolsFootball: Blaine wins with last-second field goal; Rochester Mayo defeats Centennial with final minute TD
“We wanted Wayzata again,” said Cade, who finished with three touchdowns and more than 150 yards rushing. “We’re playing our best football. The sky is the limit for us.”
Burk said his team’s rebound from a slow start was the objective all along.
“That’s what you’re shooting for,” he said, “helping the guys mature and turn into young men. Part of that is facing adversity.”
Lakeville South improved to 6-3. Wayzata fell to 4-5.
Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section and state playoffs
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota on Oct. 25, 2024.