Wayzata-Lakeville South, Champlin Park-East Ridge, Rocori-Princeton high school football matchups rise to top of weekend playoff predictions
Minnesota Star Tribune reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen tell you what matters as the high school football playoffs heat up.
Class 6A
Champlin Park Rebels (3-5) at East Ridge Raptors (5-3), 7 p.m.
Jim says: Champlin Park has been the tough luck kids recently, losing three of its last four while getting bitten by safeties and turnovers getting returned for touchdowns. All three losses have been by a touchdown or less. East Ridge is still flying high after knocking off then-No. 1 Lakeville North 41-17 in Week 7. Junior Cedric Tomes has come into his own as a passer and will be the difference. The pick: East Ridge 32, Champlin Park 20
David says: Let’s turn the attention where it belongs by congratulating East Ridge for finding it way to close out games. Running back Cael Viesselman scored a touchdown with 1:29 remaining last week against Rochester Mayo to snatch a victory. That’s two consecutive weeks of surprise victories, a sign of a team peaking at the right time. The pick: East Ridge 28, Champlin Park 21
Rosemount Irish (1-7) at Blaine Bengals (5-3), 6 p.m.
Jim says: Rosemount has lost seven in a row. I can’t remember ever writing those words or even thinking that could happen to a Jeff Erdmann-coached team. Defense hasn’t been the issue. If they can keep explosive Blaine QB Sam Shaughnessy in check — no one has so far — the Irish have a chance to pull a surprise. The pick: Blaine 24, Rosemount 14
David says: Past Rosemount losses could typically be blamed on playing a less physical brand of football than its opponent. The bugaboo this fall isn’t clear, but Blaine won’t be affected. The pick: Blaine 14, Rosemount 7
Wayzata Trojans (4-4) at Lakeville South Cougars (5-3), 7 p.m.
Jim says: These two kicked off the season against each other with Wayzata building a fourth-quarter lead and hanging on for a 17-14 victory. Lakeville South has found its equilibrium over the latter half of the season, winning four straight and leaning on its cadre of dependability: QB Gaven Dean and RBs Bo Bokman, Connor Cade and Jonah Shine, all of whom can take a nothing play and suddenly make it seem worthwhile. The pick: Lakeville South 33, Wayzata 27
David says: Already dangerous with its Power-T deception offense, Lakeville South has learned to add a dose of desperation as this season rolled along. Dean, Bokman, Cade and Shine are a veteran core group determined to prolong their prep careers. The pick: Lakeville South 21, Wayzata 16
Rocori Spartans (6-2) at Princeton Tigers (8-0), 1 p.m.
Jim says: How have I gotten this deep into the fall without applauding Princeton’s remarkable season? The Tigers are no fluke, winning with straight-up, smash-mouth football centered on a ground attack that runs over, not around, opponents. Game-toughened Rocori is always a test this time of year. The winner emerges with hard-earned battle scars. The pick: Princeton 22, Rocori 20
David says: Classes 4 and 5A are where it’s at this season. Good football with a true state tournament feel make for good watching. Cullen Drews, Brody Kok and Noah Wells aren’t the names of a good Princeton law firm, but they have rambled for a combined 259.4 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground this season. The pick: Princeton 24, Rocori 14
