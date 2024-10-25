Wayzata-Lakeville South, Champlin Park-East Ridge, Rocori-Princeton high school football matchups rise to top of weekend playoff predictions

Jim says: Champlin Park has been the tough luck kids recently, losing three of its last four while getting bitten by safeties and turnovers getting returned for touchdowns. All three losses have been by a touchdown or less. East Ridge is still flying high after knocking off then-No. 1 Lakeville North 41-17 in Week 7. Junior Cedric Tomes has come into his own as a passer and will be the difference. The pick: East Ridge 32, Champlin Park 20