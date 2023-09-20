CINCINNATI – The Twins placed Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but they're confident he will return by the start of the postseason.

Correa left Monday's game after aggravating plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam Tuesday, which showed a tear in the middle part of the plantar fascia. The full tear, head trainer Nick Paparesta said, can be helpful for alleviating discomfort at the bottom of his foot.

Jayce Tingler, the Twins' acting manager, said the team is "super optimistic" Correa will be ready for the postseason. Paparesta noted Correa is eligible to return for the final series of the regular season in Colorado, the IL stint retroactive to Tuesday.

"I'm very confident," Correa said of returning for the start of the playoffs. "It will take a lot for me not to play in those games. They're way too meaningful and they're way too important not only for the organization, but also for myself. Yeah, I'm confident I'll be there."

Correa expected some of the pain to subside in his foot this weekend. He's been managing plantar fasciitis since May, injuring his foot while running the bases, but the tear was "different" and "a little more painful."

"It gives us a chance to just kind of reset him a little bit," Paparesta said. "Get this bone under his heel, where it's inflamed and he's got edema right now, controlled because that wasn't there previously. That is from the new injury and that's kind of the reasoning behind what we decided to do."

Correa has chatted with several players who dealt with plantar fasciitis, including Nelson Cruz, Reds infielder Jonathan India and Guardians outfielder Ramon Laureano.

"When I've talked to the players who had it before, they say once it tore for them, they got better and they didn't feel it again," Correa said. "I'm hopeful that's the case for me, and it's a one-and-done type of thing only this year."

Correa was proud he avoided the IL for most of the season, leading the Twins in games played, despite the pain in his foot.

"I'm going to follow Nick's advice," Correa said. "I trust him. I've only known him for six months and he's been great. He's gained my confidence and trust. I'm just going to put in the work and hopefully we'll be ready to go."

Lewis set for MRI

Royce Lewis was walking around the visitor's clubhouse in Cincinnati on Wednesday, but his status for the next couple of weeks remains unclear.

Lewis left Tuesday's game in the eighth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Thursday in Minneapolis to determine the severity.

"Give us the next 48 hours to kind of evaluate how he feels and how he's moving around," Paparesta said of Lewis, who rode an exercise bike Wednesday.

Lewis limped after he attempted to beat out a double play in the sixth inning, but the Twins believe that stemmed from a bruised left heel he's dealt with for more than a week.

Buxton showing progress

It's been more than a week since Byron Buxton received a cortisone shot in his right knee, and it's possible he could begin a rehab assignment at Class AAA by the end of the week.

"He's been hitting, throwing," Paparesta said. "He's run a couple of times over the course of the last week. We're still kind of ramping him up."

Etc.

• The Twins have five players on rehab assignments with the St. Paul Saints, including pitchers Brock Stewart, Chris Paddack and Jorge Alcala. "We're at a point now where the baseball operations people and Rocco [Baldelli] need to make decisions," Paparesta said, "which makes my job a lot easier and I'm excited about."

• Outfielder Trevor Larnach was called up from St. Paul to fill Correa's spot on the 28-man active roster.