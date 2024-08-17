Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Further Evidence (2nd race). Value play of the day: Jocasta (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,3,4,5,6/9/6,7/1/1,2,4,5,6,7,9,10), $48.00.
Sports
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Aug. 17
Our handicapper makes his picks for Sunday evening in Shakopee.
1. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Heavenlyconveyance (Da Silva, Tranquilino)119/6-1
2: Good Grief Claude (Carmona, Robertson)114/2-1
3: Cat On the Prowl (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-2
4: Sweet Bodemeister (Ceballos, Kenney)124/10-1
5: Shaman Sez (Gallardo, Robertson)119/7-2
6: Bears’ D (Arroyo, Miller)119/9-2
GOOD GRIEF CLAUDE (2) makes his career debut for the Robertson barn which wins with 22 percent of first-time starters. Enters with multiple workouts and gets the barn’s top jockey. SHAMAN SEZ (5) was bet down in his first career start when routing on the grass. Cuts back in distance and tries dirt. CAT ON THE PROWL (3) woke up somewhat in his fourth career start but that was about a year ago.
2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: More Money Mo (Roman, Espinoza)124/12-1
2: P R Call Me Maybe (Pena, Westermann)124/4-1
3: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva)119/15-1
4: Professional Grade (Rodriguez, (Roberts)119/10-1
5: D Buckaroo (Lindsay, Jones)119/15-1
6: Lucky Super Nova (Da Silva, Espinoza)124/15-1
7: Chasentheone (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1
8: Harbour Bridge (Gallardo, Wismer)124/9-2
9: Further Evidence (Carmona, Robertson)119/9-5
10: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone)119/12-1
FURTHER EVIDENCE (9) is third off the layoff for the top barn. Has shown steady improvement in his six-race career and has produced winning speed figures in his last two races on the local lawn. HARBOUR BRIDGE (8) ships in from Ellis Park for the Wismer barn and drops substantially in class. Looks to regain his early three-year-old form. MORE MONEY MO (1) bred for the turf and gets on it for the first time.
3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starters optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Citrus Bay (Harr, Tranquilino)122/12-1
2: In Honor of Autism, Pena (Silva, Jr.)122/9-2
3: Sam Sez (Valenzuela, Roberts)122/10-1
4: Bellamys Roan (Roman, Westermann)122/15-1
5: Top of My Game (Carmona, Litfin)117/8-1
6: Darnquick (Rodriguez, Silva, Jr.)122/8-5
7: Heroic Song (Fuentes, Biehler)122/7-2
8: Hightail Cowboy (Ceballos, Geditz, Jr.)122/6-1
DARNQUICK (6) has dominated in his last two dirt attempts but unfortunately was disqualified in last for a marginal incident on the backstretch. Will try to establish an early lead and dare them to catch him. HEROIC SONG (7) has been close in his three local starts this meet with two seconds/third. Should be right behind the pacesetters and try to pass in the lane. CITRUS BAY (1) will patiently save ground on the rail and hope to outlast them.
4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Jocasta (Quinonez, Scherer)119/9-2
2: Church Service (Lindsay, Cline)124/15-1
3: Miwoman (Rodriguez, Riecken)119/15-1
4: Smooching (Valenzuela, Kenney)119/6-1
5: Caly Bali (Roman, Martinez)124/10-1
6: C C’s Heart (Da Silva, Scherer)119/4-1
7: Ms Coronado Chrome (Fuentes, Fuentes)124/6-1
8: Mylastredcent (Arroyo, Rarick)124/12-1
9: Shy Shy (Gallardo, Robertson)119/3-1
10: Go Lee Ann Go (Harr, Berndt)119/5-1
11: On Speed Dial (Valenzuela, VanWinkle)119/12-1
JOCASTA (1) broke from the ten-hole in last and was extremely wide into the first turn and continued wide down the backstretch and into the stretch. Gets the rail today and should be able to save valuable ground early. MS CORONADO CHROME (7) broke her maiden emphatically here last fall but is struggling to regain that form. GO LEE ANN GO (10) has two career victories and a win over the Shakopee sod, no one else has that resume.
5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Speaking Loud (Carmona, Stankey)114/8-1
2: My Boy Bomber (Rodriguez, Litfin)119/10-1
3: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/4-1
4: Tell ‘Em I’m Comin (Harr, Cline)119/5-1
5: Ask Arthur (Gallardo, Wismer)119/4-1
6: Gipsy Chief (Da Silva, Rushton)124/7-2
7: Maximus Maple Mo (Roman, Biehler)119/8-1
8: Jet Stream (Quinonez, Rushton)119/15-1
9: Shotgun Runner (Fuentes, Rosin)119/5-2
10: Parisian Promise (Pena, Riecken)119/20-1
GIPSY CHIEF (6) did all the dirty work in his last leading the entire way before getting caught right before the wire. Will attempt those same tactics today but with a better end result. SHOTGUN RUNNER (9) is a well-bred gelding by Gun Runner and has run evenly in his last two turf attempts. Top jockey climbs aboard. PARISIAN PROMISE (10) is royally bred for the surface but has yet to show it on the track.
6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Mister Muldoon (Carmona, Robertson)117/5-2
2: Arrest (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1
3: Wodeton (Ceballos, Fuentes)122/15-1
4: It’s Bobs Business (Gallardo, Berndt)124/5-1
5: Mr Navigator (Lindsay, Ramaekers)122/6-1
6: Bayou Benny (Roman, Scherer)122/15-1
7: Coffee Caliente (Valenzuela, Robertson)122/12-1
8: Angel’s Magic (Rodriguez, Bethke)122/8-1
9: Table for Two (Quinonez, Fuentes)122/8-1
10: Divine Leader (Quinonez, Padilla)122/9-2
11: Ember (Fuentes, Williams)122/10-1
MISTER MULDOON (1) has been unstoppable in his two appearances locally this summer by getting an early lead and increasing his advantage. Draws the rail which should allow those same tactics today. IT’S BOBS BUSINESS (4) is also coming off a wire-to-wire triumph. Is in good form and the Berndt barn knows how to win on the grass. MR NAVIGATOR (5) is feeling good right now with three wins/two seconds in last 5 starts including one on this turf course.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Hangin’ Tuff (Reyes, Berndt)119/10-1
2: Kal El (Pena, Bethke)124/15-1
3: Passion of Joe’s (Da Silva, Rarick)124/5-1
4: Happy Hour Bobby (Quinonez, Kenney)124/4-1
5: Shotcrete (Arroyo, Rushton)119/20-1
6: Jackson Action (Gallardo, Berndt)124/3-1
7: General Crook (Valenzuela, Kereluk)119/12-1
8: Unique Path (Carmona, Escobar)119/15-1
9: Lemon Meringue (Barajas, Silva)119/10-1
10: Capala (Fuentes, Lund)119/8-1
11: Preparedness (Harr, Cline)124/12-1
12: I Wish I Could (Rodriguez, Biehler)119/10-1
JACKSON ACTION (6) returns after graduating in his last race and recording a solid speed figure. Should be able to replicate his stalk and pounce strategy he displayed in last with Gallardo in the saddle. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (4) will be gunning for the lead out of the gate and if he’s able to establish a clear advantage, he could be tough. GENERAL CROOK (7) drops in class and his speed figures fit here.
8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Sea to Success (Valenzuela, Martinez)122/5-2
2: Bay Boss (Fuentes, Williams)124/4-1
3: Deflater (Harr, Cline)122/8-1
4: My Crazy Neighbor (Reyes, Berndt)122/8-1
5: North Arm Bay (Rodriguez, Bethke)122/6-1
6: Mister Chairman (Da Silva, Ramaekers)122/12-1
7: Boat Song (Carmona, Robertson)117/2-1
BOAT SONG (7) just missed in last while battling to the wire. Should be fit second start off a two-month refresher and this trainer/jockey combination clicks at 28%. His tactical speed is an asset. SEA TO SUCCESS (1) will try to utilize the rail to his advantage and use his early speed to be involved early but hasn’t won in a while. MISTER CHAIRMAN (6) drops in class and gets the hot jockey in the stirrups.
More from Sports
Jackson Buchanan and Noah Kent will face each other in an all-Big Ten semifinal at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska while Spaniards Jose Luis Ballester and Luis Masaveu play in the other semifinal.