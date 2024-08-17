Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Aug. 17

DARNQUICK (6) has dominated in his last two dirt attempts but unfortunately was disqualified in last for a marginal incident on the backstretch. Will try to establish an early lead and dare them to catch him. HEROIC SONG (7) has been close in his three local starts this meet with two seconds/third. Should be right behind the pacesetters and try to pass in the lane. CITRUS BAY (1) will patiently save ground on the rail and hope to outlast them.