MONTREAL — The Wild has completed one of its most important assignments of the offseason by fortifying its goaltending, but the situation might still be unresolved.

After re-signing Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract on Thursday, General Manager Bill Guerin planned to speak with Cam Talbot to "make sure that he's good," and the effect Fleury's return has on Talbot became a topic Friday at the NHL draft in Montreal.

In a comment made to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Talbot's agent George Bazos said he and Guerin "stated our positions" and "Billy has a lot to think about."

With Fleury on the roster, the Wild is poised to resume a rotation between the two goalies like it had before the playoffs in which Fleury started five of the six games — a split that doesn't indicate a clear hierarchy. Had Fleury signed elsewhere, the Wild would likely have acquired a bona fide backup to play behind Talbot.

Once the season ended, Talbot expressed the disappointment he felt at not playing more in the first round against St. Louis but said he understood the team's decision. The 35-year-old also made it clear he wanted and expected to be back with the Wild, what with him going into the final season of a three-year, $11 million contract.

And that's the fact Guerin underscored when asked about Talbot's status.

"Cam Talbot's under contract," Guerin said. "George can say whatever the hell he wants. My team's set right now, and that's the way it goes. So, we can have all the discussions we want.

"Cam's a member of our team. Like I've said, we really like Cam. All we're trying to do is win. All we're trying to do is have good, strong goaltending, and I think we have that."

Guerin said he was texting back and forth with Talbot and has "faith in Cam" that he'll be fine.

"I'm not going to make a big deal out of this," continued Guerin, who believes the Wild has one of the best tandems in the NHL in a Fleury-Talbot duo.

Fleury is expecting to keep sharing the net with Talbot, and he said the two have traded text messages.

Before the Wild was eliminated from the playoffs in six games, the team won 17 of 22 games to close out the regular season with the 37-year-old Fleury going 9-2 and Talbot 8-0-3.

"Every night we'll have our fresh goalie in net and a guy that can win games, and we'll help each other, push each other," said Fleury, whose new deal includes a no-movement clause. "I think it will be good for the team. It's good for me.

"I get along great with Cam. He's a good goalie and a good person. Sometimes it's a little easier on the body, too. I'm getting older so those rests in the season help [to] stay healthy and stay fresh when you're playing."

By sticking with the Wild after the team brought him in at the March 21 trade deadline from Chicago, Fleury skipped out on the chance to reach free agency for the first time in his NHL career.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Vezina Trophy winner who's a lock for the Hall of Fame, Fleury probably would have been a popular target for teams in need of goaltending help. But in the Wild he found a setup that works for him.

"I like the team," he said. "I like the guys in the locker room. I like the coaches, the staff, the welcome I got from the fans. It's a great place to keep raising my family, my kids.

"It really checked the box for me. It's a good team. I think we can still win some games. That's very important to me, so I'm looking forward to that."