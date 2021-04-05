DETROIT — The Twins open a three-game series in Detroit (12:10 p.m., BSN) today, with righthander Matt Shoemaker making his Twins debut against Tigers righty Jose Urena.

It's raining at Comerica Park, and the tarp is on the field, but folks seem confident the game will go on as scheduled.

Byron Buxton, who left Sunday's victory in Milwaukee because of illness, is not in the Twins starting lineup today. Jake Cave will play center with Brent Rooker in left.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton will be monitored and could be available off the bench. His illness is not COVID-19 related, and appears to be a stomach bug.

Nelson Cruz will make his first start of the season after pinch hitting all three games in Milwaukee in a series played without designated hitters.

The Tigers won two of three at home to open against Cleveland, while the Twins took two of three against the Brewers.

Former Twins Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop and Niko Goodrum are in the Detroit lineup today, as is Rule 5 pick Akil Baddoo. Baddoo was plucked from the Twins roster after last season and homered Sunday on the first major league pitch he saw. Baddoo had five homers in exhibition games.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman, LF

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Willi Castro, SS

Miguel Cabrera, 3B

Nomar Mazara, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 1B

Wilson Ramos, C

Niko Goodrum, 2B

Akil Baddoo, CF