Opinion | Mind your wilderness. Because others definitely have designs on it.

Wilderness is endangered. The wild and untamed landscapes that once seemed endless and opaque to our ancestors are now barely visible to most of us. As our population grows, as we stumble toward technology and away from our hunter/gatherer roots, many now question the validity of retaining these blocs of wild land and water at all. However, to those of us who find immense value in these places, the modernity in which we steep is exactly what makes them so precious. To those of us who can’t imagine life without the ability to dive into some wild place and live with the rhythms of the natural world for a time, and who believe every human has a right to do the same, a right to wilderness, now is a crucial time.