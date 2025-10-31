GOP bill would allow border patrol operations, infrastructure in the Boundary Waters

Minnesota Democrats and wilderness advocates are raising alarm about a proposal in the U.S. Senate that would allow the federal government to do border control operations and install tactical infrastructure and surveillance systems in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The Border Lands Conservation Act, recently introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, would allow the Department of Homeland Security access to federal lands, including national parks and wilderness areas, within 100 miles of the northern and southern borders.
The bill is supported by Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district includes the BWCA. Stauber criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden, who he said allowed illegal crossings that resulted in “left-behind trash, human waste, illegal trails, and abandoned campfires.”
“Senator Lee’s bill will give the Department of Homeland Security the power to protect our most precious spaces, like the Boundary Waters, from similar destruction,” said Stauber, who chairs the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources in the House.
A national coalition of outdoors groups are calling it an attack on public lands, which have enjoyed federal protections for decades under the Wilderness Act. It’s the latest chapter in a years-long clash between the two parties over preserving the Boundary Waters, a popular destination for fishing, canoeing and hiking. Stauber and other Republicans have also proposed allowing copper nickel mining near the Boundary Waters in order to boost economic opportunity and create more jobs in the region.
“It seems like it is both [Lee’s] pet project of wanting to gut the Wilderness Act or reduce public lands protections, or do away with public lands altogether,” said Pete Marshall, a spokesperson for Minnesota’s Friends of the Boundary Waters, which is part of the coalition opposing the bill.
Marshall said the bill is an overreach and undermines existing federal land managers in the departments of Interior and Agriculture. Rep. Betty McCollum, who has advocated in Congress for protecting the BWCA, called the bill “reckless.”
“It would allow the Department of Homeland Security blanket permission to bulldoze, destroy, and fence off our public lands so they become inaccessible to visitors,” McCollum said.