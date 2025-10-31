News & Politics

GOP bill would allow border patrol operations, infrastructure in the Boundary Waters

Democrats are pushing back on the effort by Republicans in Congress, saying it would overwrite protections for Minnesota’s wilderness area along the Canadian border.

By Sydney Kashiwagi and

Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2025 at 11:00AM
Aidan Jones caught a smallmouth bass while wading in the water off a South Lake campsite in 2019. Proposed GOP legislation would open the BWCA to border patrol and related infrastructure and surveillance systems. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Democrats and wilderness advocates are raising alarm about a proposal in the U.S. Senate that would allow the federal government to do border control operations and install tactical infrastructure and surveillance systems in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Border Lands Conservation Act, recently introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, would allow the Department of Homeland Security access to federal lands, including national parks and wilderness areas, within 100 miles of the northern and southern borders.

The bill is supported by Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district includes the BWCA. Stauber criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden, who he said allowed illegal crossings that resulted in “left-behind trash, human waste, illegal trails, and abandoned campfires.”

“Senator Lee’s bill will give the Department of Homeland Security the power to protect our most precious spaces, like the Boundary Waters, from similar destruction,” said Stauber, who chairs the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources in the House.

U.S. Rep Pete Stauber at a 2022 rally in support of miners. Rep. Stauber supports the proposed GOP legislation. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A national coalition of outdoors groups are calling it an attack on public lands, which have enjoyed federal protections for decades under the Wilderness Act. It’s the latest chapter in a years-long clash between the two parties over preserving the Boundary Waters, a popular destination for fishing, canoeing and hiking. Stauber and other Republicans have also proposed allowing copper nickel mining near the Boundary Waters in order to boost economic opportunity and create more jobs in the region.

“It seems like it is both [Lee’s] pet project of wanting to gut the Wilderness Act or reduce public lands protections, or do away with public lands altogether,” said Pete Marshall, a spokesperson for Minnesota’s Friends of the Boundary Waters, which is part of the coalition opposing the bill.

Marshall said the bill is an overreach and undermines existing federal land managers in the departments of Interior and Agriculture. Rep. Betty McCollum, who has advocated in Congress for protecting the BWCA, called the bill “reckless.”

Jerry Furst, 82, of Plymouth, center, rallies on Earth Day at the State Capitol. “It’s so beautiful up there,” said Furst. He hopes to protect the BWCA for his kids and grandchildren. “Being in nature is the top of the world.” (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It would allow the Department of Homeland Security blanket permission to bulldoze, destroy, and fence off our public lands so they become inaccessible to visitors,” McCollum said.

Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith warned the bill could drastically damage the area, which is the most-visited wilderness area in the United States.

“I oppose Senator Lee’s bill, which would allow harmful development in federal wilderness areas, while also requiring the government to waste resources that could be put to better use elsewhere,” Klobuchar said.

Smith said the bill overwrites important protections in the original Wilderness Act and vowed to “do everything in my power to fight any piece of legislation that would threaten this precious place.”

Related Coverage

U.S. Senator Tina Smith, pictured at the October No Kings rally, said the GOP bill overwrites important protections in the original Wilderness Act. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Democrats’ stance puts them at odds with Stauber. The Republican congressman argued the bill is needed because he believes the northern border could become the next illegal immigration hotspot.

“This could become especially relevant to Minnesota because with our southern border completely closed, our northern border could become the next target for illegal immigration into the U.S.,” he said.

Environmental groups have pushed back on the idea that it would do anything to curb illegal immigration, especially at the northern U.S. border with Canada, which has seen a 99% decrease in individuals apprehended from June 2024 to August 2025, according to data from the Canadian government.

Canoers paddle Little North Lake in 2019, just outside the BWCA. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While Stauber said illegal immigrants could trash the BWCA, a Wilderness Watch spokesperson said that possibility is “very slight.” Stauber did not respond to the pushback from environmental groups.

Kevin Proescholdt, the environmental group’s conservation director, said he sees bigger threats of damage in what the bill would allow: infrastructure for vehicles and aircraft, including fences, barriers and observation areas.

Lee has shown that he is an “anti-wilderness crusader,” Proescholdt added, recalling that Lee and others tried to add language to President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” to sell public land in 11 western states, including Alaska. The amendment was removed.

“The [new legislation] is a very real threat,” Proescholdt said.

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

